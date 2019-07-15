HBO takes on murder of 3 Israeli teens, revenge killing of Arab

New miniseries 'Our Boys' follows events leading to 2014 Gaza war from kidnapping, murder of Israeli teens to revenge killing of Arab teen.

A new HBO miniseries debuting this summer will tell the stories of the events leading up to the 2014 Gaza war, from the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in Judea, to the abduction and murder of a Arab teenager in Jerusalem by a Jewish gang looking for revenge.

The miniseries, “Our Boys”, was filmed in Israel, and weaves together the stories of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists in June 2014 – Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Sha’ar, and Naftali Fraenkel – with the subsequent events which led up to the August 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.

Following the discovery of the three Israeli teens’ bodies, a 16-year-old resident of Shuafat in east Jerusalem, Mohammed Abu Khdeir, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang of three led by Yosef Ben David.

The Arab teen’s remains were found burned in a nearby forest.

The HBO miniseries was produced by Israel’s Keshet Studios, and debuts in the US on August 12th.