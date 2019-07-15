Terror attack foiled in Hevron

Female terrorist arrested carrying concealed knife next to Jewish building in Hevron.

Israeli security forces foiled a planned stabbing attack in Hevron Monday morning, an IDF spokesperson said.

The incident took place next to the Beit HaShalom, a Jewish-owned building in Hevron Monday morning, when Israeli soldiers spotted an Arab woman who aroused their suspicions.

The suspicious woman was detained by an IDF force as she was passing by the Beit HaShalom, and during a search of her purse, a large knife was found.

The female terrorist was placed under arrested and transferred for questioning.

Overnight, a joint force of IDF, Border Police, Israel Police, and Shin Bet internal security agency units operating in Judea and Samaria captured nine wanted terror suspects linked to attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians.

The suspects were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

In a separate operation, IDF forces located an illegal firearm hidden near the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Umm Salamuna, in the Bethlehem area.