Abbas: We will not renew ties with Trump

PA chairman says relations with the current US administration would not be renewed until Trump recognizes the two-state solution.

The Fatah Advisory Council met on Sunday to discuss the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) ongoing disconnect from the US administration.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas told those present that relations with the current US administration will not resume unless President Donald Trump "recognizes the source of authority for the peace process and UN resolutions and accepts the two-state solution."

In a statement following the meeting, Fatah emphasized adherence to the decisions of the international institutions and the Arab initiative as a basis for resolving the conflict with Israel.

It also said that the organization is vehemently opposed to the US peace initiative, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”.

"The settlement of the Palestinian issue is not based on economic aspects but on the realization of the inalienable Palestinian national rights," the statement said.

The US administration released the economic component of the peace plan at an economic workshop in Bahrain last month which the PA chose to boycott.

The PA, in fact, has boycotted the US since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.

A report last week indicated that PA officials are re-thinking their boycott of the US administration and that a delegation of senior officials from Ramallah is expected to visit Washington soon for discussions with senior US officials.