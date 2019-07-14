Gantz: 'We're getting ready for the day after Netanyahu'

"Everyone understands the need for a broad and stable government," Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said at the official campaign launch rally for Blue and White on Sunday evening in Shefayim.

"Lately, our people have been in talks with Likud representatives," Gantz continued. " We know that they are also getting ready for the-day-after-Netanyahu. Even within the Likud, some voices oppose Netanyahu's actions. They too have internalized that Bibi only cares for Bibi."

Yair Lapid, co-chairman of Blue and White said, "If you fill the country with hate, don’t tell us you love it. No one tears apart something they love. We can’t trust you anymore. Instead of Smotrich in the security cabinet, Gabi Ashkenazi. Instead of Miri Regev in the security cabinet, Bogie Ya’alon."

"No more of Rafi Peretz and his conversion therapy!" Lapid said, referring to the storm aroused by the Education Minister's comments earlier on Sunday. "Instead of Netanyahu in court, Gantz in the White House. There won’t be a government which takes money from the middle class and which promises Netanyahu immunity. We’re here because we’re proud of this country, proud of what it has achieved, of the people who live here, of the IDF. You deserve a government which works for you. You deserve a prime minister who isn’t only focused on himself. We are your voice," Lapid concluded.



Former IDF Chief of Staff, Moshe "Bogie" Yaalon said, "More and people understand that Netanyahu cares for himself and we at Blue and White are here to serve the citizens! These elections are all about Bibi or Benny- Netanyahu or Gantz."



"What Netanyahu hasn't done in thirteen years will not be done now," said the 19th IDF Chief of Staff, LTG (res.) Gabi Ashkenazi. "He no longer has his sights on the people of Israel. He looks out for himself. We are standing here to safeguard the country. We have a cumulative record of 120 years of service between the four of us. On Sep. 17th we will replace this government with one headed by Benny Gantz. A government of wide consensus and unity."