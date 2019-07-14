Egypt working to prevent new Gaza conflict

Egyptian delegation meets with Hamas and PA leaders in bid to prevent new escalation between Israel and Gaza.

Egyptian security officials have held talks with Palestinian Authority officials and Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip in recent days in part to prevent a new flare-up of tensions between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, PA officials said Sunday.

The Egyptian delegation led by deputy intelligence chief Ayman Badie was in the Gaza Strip on Friday and Saturday and Judea and Samaria on Saturday,the officials said.

A statement on Saturday from Islamist terror group Hamas said the discussions included talks on "understandings with the enemy" -- a reference to a fragile ceasefire with Israel tested in recent days.

Contacted on Sunday, a Hamas official said the movement did not want to comment further beyond its official statements.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with the delegation in Ramallah on Saturday on the Gaza-Israel ceasefire and attempts to heal the long-existing division between Hamas and Abbas's Fatah, official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA said.

Fresh tensions were feared after Israel shot dead a Hamas official on Thursday along the border with the Gaza Strip, prompting the Islamist terror group to vow revenge.

Israel later signalled it had fired in error, saying an initial inquiry showed soldiers misidentified a Hamas security agent who was attempting to prevent several Gazans from crossing into Israel as "an armed terrorist and fired as a result of this misunderstanding."

On Friday night, Israel's military said two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, but no damage or injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, at least 33 Arab rioters were shot and wounded during violent demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

