PM: We will deliver a crushing blow to Hezbollah

PM Netanyahu responds to threats by Hezbollah leader to strike all of Israel. 'We destroyed in days tunnels Hezbollah spent years building.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the threats of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

“Over the weekend we heard Nasrallah’s remarks on his attack plans. It should be clear that if Hezbollah dares to do some nonsense and attacks Israel, we will strike him and Lebanon with a crushing military blow." Netanyahu said.

"In contrast to Nasrallah, I do not intend to detail our plans. It is enough to recall that Nasrallah had – for years – dug terrorist tunnels, which we destroyed within days.”

On Friday, Nasrallah boasted that "all of Israel" was within range of Hezbollah's missiles and threatened to strike sensitive targets within the Jewish State.

“We have a larger number of missiles and we have precise missiles that we did not have in 2006. We also have a large and powerful branch of UAVs,” claimed Nasrallah in an interviewwith the group’s Al-Manar television

During the interview, Nasrallah pulled out a map and explained the range of Hezbollah’s missiles.

"Once we said that we could strike targets south of Haifa. Today, we can say that if Israel has sites south of Eilat, then we can also hit them. All of Israel is under the range of our missiles,” he said.

“The resistance is stronger than ever despite the sanctions and it improved its capabilities greatly over the past 13 years, and this has been acknowledged by the Israelis,” continued Nasrallah.

While he ruled out a war with Israel in the near future due to what he called “the force of deterrence”, the Hezbollah leader threatened, “Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction.”