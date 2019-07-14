PA: US killed peace process

Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) negotiator Saeb Erekat accused the United States of destroying any hope for peace in the Middle East.

Erekat claimed that the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its chairman Mahmoud Abbas adhere to international law and to international legitimacy in their demand to establish a Palestinian state in the 1967 borders.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Erekat said that American policy was responsible for the failure of the peace process, mentioning the cessation of US aid to UNRWA and the administration's "blind" bias in favor of Israel, which continues its "settlement" policy.

According to him, the current situation is leading to the collapse of the principle of a two-state solution and replacing it with a one-state solution that implements two regimes and continues the "occupation."

When asked about the upcoming Israeli elections, Erekat said it was an internal Israeli matter and that those in Israel who want peace know that the end of the occupation, the establishment of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, the settlement of permanent status issues, and the release of the prisoners (security) must be settled.