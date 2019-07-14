Netanyahu offers to appoint Bennett ambassador to UN

PM reportedly offers Bennett the position if he gives up run in an independent party for the elections. Bennett's party rejects the idea.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have turned to New Right chairman Naftali Bennett, proposing that he be appointed ambassador to the United Nations in return for giving up his participation in the upcoming elections, Ma’ariv reported.

This comes as the end of the term of current Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon approaches. With the proposal, Netanyahu seeks to prevent the New Right from running as an independent party, a situation which would make it easier for Ayelet Shaked to opt for integration into the United Right list.

Bennett's party responded to the report, saying, "The New Right movement headed by Naftali Bennett brings a unique vision of a true, value-based and liberal right, and of Israeli Judaism without coercion, and will run in the elections with all its might in order to be a great and strong force in the next government."

"Every other proposal is irrelevant."

It should be noted that Netanyahu also proposed the role of Israel's ambassador to the United Nations to Minister Gilad Erdan, who has so far not made a decision on whether or not to accept the position.