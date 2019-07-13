Samaria town has highest matriculation rates

The Samaria town of Elkana has the highest percentage of students receiving their high school diplomas, Israel Hayom reported.

Elkana, which has a matriculation rate of over 98%, is followed by the Tel Aviv-area city of Givat Shmuel, where 97% of twelfth-grade students received their diplomas.

Israel Hayom noted that both cities rank high on the socioeconomic ladder, and both have relatively small numbers of twelfth-grade students: Elkana has 131 12th graders, while Givat Shmuel has 627.

The Arab town of Kaukab Abu al-Hija in the Lower Galilee, and the central town of Kiryat Ekron, tied for third place, with 96% successfully completing their matriculation exams, and the Lev Hasharon Regional Council came in after them, with 95.5%. Ramat Hasharon (94.6%), Shafir (94%), Givatayim (93.8%), Shoham (93.7%), Hurfeish (93.4%), Deir Hanna (92.8%), and Beit Jann (92.6%) rounded out the list of Israel's top cities for education.

Last week, Israel's Education Ministry published the national statistics, which show that 70% of Israel's twelfth grade students who took the matriculation exams received their diplomas this year - an all-time record.