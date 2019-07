Yaakov Shwekey praises Omer Adam's refusal to perform on Shabbat before the two sing together at a recent event in Israel.

Singers Yaakov Shwekey and Omer Adam sang a duet together at a recent event in Israel.

"How wonderful - Omer Adam sanctifies God's name through honoring Shabbat," said Shwekey.

The two performers then sang V'hi She'amdah, with Adam wearing a large black kippah (skullcap) on his head.

Shwekey was photographed this week filming a special promo for a summer performance in Live Park in Rishon Lezion.