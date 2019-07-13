Argentina to blacklist Hezbollah

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says his country is “moving forward” to declare Lebanese group a terrorist organization.

President Mauricio Macri of Argentina said his country is “moving forward” to declare the Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, JTA reported Friday.

Macri made the claim in an interview with Argentine journalist Marcelo Longobardi which will air Sunday on the CNN en Español channel.

In a preview of the interview posted online, Macri called the decision a “rejection of terrorism” and violence.

Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, has long been linked to the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 people, and the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85.

The Iranians are accused of ordering Hezbollah to carry out the AMIA bombing, which was the deadliest terror attack in the South American country's history.

Argentine investigators accuse Velayati and four other Iranian former officials, including ex-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, of orchestrating the July 18, 1994 car bombing.

Iran denies involvement and has repeatedly rejected Argentine demands for the accused to testify.

Last year, the US and Argentina agreed to work together to cut off Hezbollah funding networks and money laundering financing terrorism across Latin America.

A month ago, the United States and Argentina convened a two-day regional summit in Buenos Aires about the persistent Hezbollah threat in the Western Hemisphere.

Macri’s comments come several days after the US imposed sanctions for the first time on Lebanese lawmakers who are affiliated with Hezbollah.

They also came ahead of a visit to Argentina by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a Western Hemisphere anti-terrorism summit in Buenos Aires on July 19. That day, one day after the public ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the AMIA attack, Pompeo will visit the rebuilt AMIA building as a tribute to the victims.

