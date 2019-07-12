Barak's #2: Netanyahu is hysterical, he is afraid

Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan: Netanyahu knows he is about to lose the elections and face three serious indictments.

Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan, who is running for the Knesset as part of Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party, attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

"Netanyahu is hysterical. He is afraid because he knows he is about to lose in the elections and face the three most serious indictments ever filed against a public figure in the State of Israel," Golan said.

"Therefore, he and his friends are busy slandering and mudslinging in all directions in the hope that something will stick. While Netanyahu continues to fight for his personal survival, the Israel Democratic Party headed by Ehud Barak will fight to preserve Israeli democracy, its values ​​and return the State of Israel to a path of sanity," added Golan.

On Wednesday, Labor Party chairman MK Amir Peretz met with Barak, in order to examine a possible unification of the two parties or cooperation ahead of the elections to the 22nd Knesset.

The offices of Peretz and Barak declined to provide details of the meeting, likely because of the tension between the two in recent years.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported that a few hours after the meeting, Barak presented to members of his party an internal poll indicating that he would bring more seats than the Labor chairman if he heads a joint list made up of the two parties.

According to the poll, if Barak leads the united party he would win 14 seats. On the other hand, should Peretz lead it, he will win only 11 Knesset seats.