Likud MK: Time is short, PA takeover is expanding

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Thursday toured Gush Etzion with members of the Regavim organization to see firsthand the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C.

At the conclusion of the tour, Karhi told Arutz Sheva, "I toured Gush Etzion to see in the field the plan of the Palestinian Authority's takeover, funded by the European Union, of Area C. The actions taken by the government to stop this takeover are important but time is short and the takeover is expanding in frightening proportions. We must invent additional tools immediately for the benefit of the matter."

"The takeover by the Palestinian Authority of Area C is detrimental to Israel's interests. The State of Israel is the only one that will determine the borders of the state. In the coming Knesset I will work to stop the PA’s takeover of Area C and to preserve the territories of the Land of Israel and sovereignty over all parts of the Land of Israel," vowed the MK.