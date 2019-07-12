Dichter: The solution for Gaza - Operation Defensive Shield 2

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee at Kibbutz Sa'ad, a religious kibbutz located near the cities of Sderot and Netivot, in the wake of the security situation in the Gaza envelope.

"I have known Gaza for decades. The operational solution to Gaza will be a combat move. It will not take two weeks or two months, we will need lots of patience," Dichter said.

"This will be the first Gaza war and probably the last one as well. That's the solution I see. On the defensive issue, we as a committee will deal with problems and accompany the process to ensure that the things presented here will be resolved," he promised.