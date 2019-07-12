Elections time: The Deal of the Century goes into deep freeze

Jay Shapiro believes that the Trump administration will not succeed in advancing their peace plan for the Middle East.

Jay Shapiro talks about the deal the Trump administration is trying to establish in order to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

He believes that the upcoming elections in Israel and the US election year will stop the American president from publishing his plan because it is liable to harm Jewish support.

He notes that Trump has done much for Israel, and he believes that the publication of the plan could harm Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the short term and perhaps his own race for a second term in the White House in the long term.