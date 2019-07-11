Woman and baby dead in road accident near Ashdod

Two dead, one seriously injured, after private car collides with truck on Route 7.

A mother and her infant daughter were killed Thursday afternoon in a road accident involving a truck and a private car.

The accident, in which a third individual was severely injured, occurred on Route 7, near the Beit Rabban Interchange in the Ashdod area.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene were forced to declare the deaths of the woman, aged approximately forty, and of her seven-month-old daughter. A man of about 40 was transferred in serious condition to Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Asher Arviv said, "When we arrived at the scene the sight was horrific. The private car was smashed and after we worked with the firefighters to evacuate the vehicle, we began administering medical aid to the three victims, all of whom were from the private vehicle."

"One of the passengers, a woman of about forty, had no signs of life and we were forced to declare her death at the scene.

"A man of about forty suffered head injuries, and we transferred him via ambulance to Kaplan Hospital in serious condition, as we continued to administer life-saving aid."