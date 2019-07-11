Dov Hikind sues Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him on Twitter

Former NY Democratic Assemblyman sues AOC for blocking him on Twitter hours after court rules President Trump cannot block people.

Dov Hikind, the former Democratic New York Assemblyman, filed a lawsuit against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him on Twitter because he holds opposing viewpoints.

Hikind filed the lawsuit in Federal District Court in Brooklyn. on Tuesday, hours after a federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump was violating the Constitution by blocking people from following him on Twitter because they criticized or mocked him.

Hikind told the New York Times that Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blocked him from her personal Twitter account on July 8, after he criticized her for calling U.S. migrant detention centers “concentration camps.”

She has some 4.7 million followers on her @AOC account, where she discusses policy and her proposals. Her official congressional account, @RepAOC, has 172,000 followers.

“It’s very clear based on the court’s ruling that A.O.C. is violating my constitutional rights to free speech by excluding me,” Hikind told the Times. “She doesn’t want me to be a part of the discussion and conversation.”

“Ocasio-Cortez is acting cowardly and should be ashamed of her attempts to silence me. I’ve done nothing but address her ignorance and disregard for the truth. She constantly brags about the millions of followers she has but is afraid of my speech. She is a hypocrite,” he said in a statement when he filed the lawsuit.

She reportedly has blocked journalists and critics.

A second lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan by Joseph Saladino, a YouTube personality called “Joey Salads” who is running for Congress representing Brooklyn and Staten Island.