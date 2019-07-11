Are US and Israel forming their own NATO-like alliance?
Are US and Israel headed for defense pact? Implications could be far-reaching with serious consequences for each party if war takes place.
Israeli F-15 fighter jet
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityAre US and Israel forming their own NATO-like alliance?
Are US and Israel forming their own NATO-like alliance?
Are US and Israel headed for defense pact? Implications could be far-reaching with serious consequences for each party if war takes place.
Israeli F-15 fighter jet
Reuters
top