Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz made it clear this morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal that his party does not intend to uproot Judea and Samaria communities from their place, even in a future political settlement.

"We've said several times that we're in favor of striving for an agreement, with strict adherence to the security arrangements and, of course, our historical right to the State of Israel, the Jordan Valley, the settlement blocs, and of course Jerusalem; there is no return to the 1967 lines. And if and when any arrangement develops, it'll be brought to the people for decision. Therefore, no one will be uprooted from his home," Gantz said in response to Netanyahu's speech in Samaria last night.

"Either way, the settlements in Judea and Samaria will develop, and we'll be in constant contact with them; no one should feel threatened," Gantz added.

Gantz was asked about his meeting this week with a group of religious Zionist rabbis, and whether this was an attempt to promote a future coalition. "I believe in discourse within Israeli society, and I don't think one group should be excluded, and no side is unacceptable for conversation, for listening," Gantz replied.

"It mustn't be a first-grade slogan, it should be a task of political leaders and I hold myself to be one of those who needs to listen and hear. We're from Israel, we're in the same place, with the same interests. Of course there were disagreements, but if we don't talk about them, how can we proceed? It was a great conversation, it was a day with a lot of jolts and talking to them was the best part of the day."

Gantz stressed, "We're not dealing with the Palestinian issue now, we won't uproot settlements, we'll leave the settlements; we are not threatening anyone with uprooting."

In response to a question about the new party of Ehud Barak, Gantz replied, "Blue and White is the only alternative government that exists against Netanyahu, and we'll continue to act as the largest faction because only we can change the government."