'I'm convinced you will continue the fight against BDS'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Wednesday hosted former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the base of the Yamam counter-terrorism unit of the Israel Police.

Kurz and Erdan watched drills in which Yamam officers arrested a terrorist who escaped in a car as well as a drill simulating sniper fire, breaking into a building where terrorists are holed up and taking over a bus with hostages with the help of a helicopter of the aerial unit of the Israel Police.

Erdan told his guest, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support for the State of Israel and for your steadfast stance against anti-Semitism. We thank you for having organized a large conference against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. As the minister responsible for the war against BDS, I am convinced that you will continue the fight against the anti-Semitic boycott movement."

"As two democracies that share similar values, we must fight together against terrorists who endanger us, try to murder innocent civilians and destroy our values. We know that in two weeks the commander of the EKO Cobra (the Austrian counter-terrorism unit) will be here for a historic visit and we will ensure that the cooperation between the two units is strengthened in order to save lives," added Erdan

Kurz said, "We had a good meeting with the prime minister and I asked him to recommend a place where we could learn something new on security that we could take with us to Austria. The prime minister told me that the Yamam is the best place in Israel for this.”

"I'm happy to hear that the COBRA commander will come here, too. They are the best we have in the war against terror, but of course we are a safe and quiet country and therefore are not accustomed to the threats you face every day," he added.