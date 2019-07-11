Netanyahu: Despite the turmoil, peace with Egypt is stable

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife were guests on Wednesday evening at the home of Egyptian Ambassador to Israel Khaled Azmi, on the occasion of Egypt's Independence Day.

"We are celebrating 40 years of peace between Israel and Egypt. In the 40th year of peace between us, we hope to achieve many more things between us and in our region. We must understand the historic achievement of the peace between us that entered its fifth decade. It has survived jolts and continues to survive jolts. I'm not referring to storms between us, but to the storms sweeping our region today that are designed to force a path of unforgivable violence on us," said Netanyahu.

He noted the joint fight of Israel and Egypt against terrorism. "Our two countries, and many other countries, are fighting this extremism, violence and terrorism. I would like to commend my friend and colleague President Al-Sisi for standing firmly against this wave of extremism and terrorism. This ability to stand firm against so many attacks is not obvious, but President Al-Sisi and Egypt stand firm, as is the peace between us. The peace between us is the pillar for peace and stability in the region. It is hard to imagine how our region would look without the peace between us."

"In my meetings with President Al-Sisi, I was impressed not only with his leadership, but also with his wisdom. I received many insights into the types of challenges we face and we discussed ways to deal with these challenges in the best possible way," added Netanyahu.

"We are cooperating in areas that are likely to improve the economic well-being of our two countries. At this moment we are holding a pilot - Israeli gas flowing into Egypt - and in another four months there will be even more. In fact, this is something that is not only working in both directions but in many directions with other countries in the region. We have commitments to security. We enjoy the prosperity and peace between us, and we would like to see a more comprehensive peace," he continued.

Regarding the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century”, Netanyahu said, "We are all waiting to see President Trump's plan. Everyone must keep an open heart and an open mind and examine the specific proposals that will be presented."