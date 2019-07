Arabs torch vehicles inside Border Police base Arabs throw firebombs at Border Police base in northern Jerusalem, cause vehicles and scooters to go up in flames. Eliran Aharon,

Fire and Rescue Department for the Jerusalem District Fire at Border Police base Three firefighting teams operated on Wednesday night to extinguish burning vehicles inside a Border Police base near Atarot in northern Jerusalem. The fire broke out after Arabs threw firebombs at the base. A number of vehicles and scooters went up in flames as a result of the attack. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other vehicles and nearby buildings.





