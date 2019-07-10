'Netanyahu, extend Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria'

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan calls on PM to apply sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria, cancel Disengagement Law.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to implement Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council, Dagan said: "This is the time to apply sovereignty, not only to the settlements that make up only 3 percent of the area, but to the whole area, and we trust you, the prime minister, and therefore we will act to ensure you are elected."

Referring to the Trump Administration's peace plan, Dagan said: "In every political plan, this is our clear demand, that Judea and Samaria remain forever in the hands of the State of Israel."

He also called on Netanyahu to pass the bill to cancel the Disengagement Law in northern Samaria following the upcoming elections in September.

At the end of his speech, Dagan turned to the heads of the right-wing parties and said, "We have a good prime minister, but that is not enough. Without unity in the right-wing parties, there will be no right-wing government, and that depends on you."