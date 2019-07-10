Netanyahu in Samaria: No community will be uprooted

PM participates in event marking 40 years of Samaria Council. 'I will not allow the uprooting of any community or resident.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Wednesday that he will not uproot Judea and Samaria communities within the framework of any future political plan.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council, Netanyahu said, "This is a commitment - not limited in time - that no community in the Land of Israel can be uprooted in any political plan. Communities will not be uprooted, neither those of Jews or of Arabs. The fact that we are on those ridges enables us to defend the entire state and ensure security and stability in the region. "

He added that "If Samaria was not in our hands, every place would be in clear and present danger. These are our fundamental principles, this is our homeland. We will continue to develop and build it. In any political plan I will not allow the uprooting of any community and any resident. The IDF will continue to control the entire area west of the Jordan Valley. I am currently working on an international recognition of these principles, "Netanyahu said.

He refrained from referring to his promise from the previous elections to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Some 6,000 people took part in the event, including ministers and Knesset members from the coalition and opposition parties.