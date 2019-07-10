Police tear down monument to terrorist in Jerusalem

Memorial to terrorist who died attacking police torn down in Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

The Israel Police, in cooperation with the Jerusalem police department, demolished a monument to a terrorist who attacked police forces in Jerusalem Wednesday.

The monument was dedicated in Issawiya to the memory of Mohammed Abid, a terrorist affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who was killed last month after attacking police forces.

Abid had previously spent four years in prison for throwing Molotov Cocktails.

The demolition was carried out under the orders of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, who said: "Maintaining public order and complying with the laws is the basis for our conduct, and we cannot violate the law and erect unauthorized monuments throughout the city."

The prime minister's spokesman said that "at the request of Prime Minister Netanyahu and in coordination with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and security and enforcement officials, a monument was removed in Issawiya in memory of a terrorist."