Netanyahu: No settler will be uprooted

PM says no residents will be expelled from their homes under any peace agreement.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who will be taking part in the festivities marking the 40th anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council, spoke about the festivals in a live chat that he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday.

"My policy regarding Judea and Samaria is based on a number of principles," Netanyahu said. "The first principle - this is our country, this is our homeland. The second principle - we will continue to develop and build this important region of the country."

"Third, in no agreement and in no plan - with or without a plan, no settlement will be uprooted and no settler will be uprooted from his home. Fourth, in any plan, with or without a plan, the IDF and the security forces will continue to control the territory west of the Jordan River, including the Jordan Valley. Fifth, I will act for international recognition of these principles.

Later, Netanyahu was asked whether he would act to apply Israeli sovereignty over Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria or all of Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu refused to answer the question, but stressed: "We will wait a little with these things. I am certain that there will be an answer."

The Prime Minister also referred to President Trump's statement that additional sanctions would be imposed on Iran. "I heard from my friend President Trump a very firm statement about further sanctions against Iran. It is important. I really appreciate it."

"I talk to the president from time to time and I realize that he understands the Iranian threat well and acts against it, as we do," Netanyahu said.