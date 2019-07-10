Rapper 'Hatzel,' Oren Hazan to run with Otzma Yehudit?

The Otzma Yehudit list is examining the possibility of making new alliances on the political map after a technical bloc with the Jewish Home and the National Union is not appearing on the horizon.

The right-wing rapper and activist Yoav Eliasi, whose stage name is "Hatzel" (The Shadow), shared a picture on his Facebook page showing him with former MK Oren Hazan and Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Eliasi wrote in the post: "This is what the leftists' worst nightmare looks like! What do you say? Would you vote for the party of this trio?"

Earlier this morning, in an interview with Galei Israel radio, Ben-Gvir said he was "examining all the options inside and outside the political map."

However, Ben-Gvir's official response to our question, "Is there a chance that an alliance will be made between [Otzma] and figures such as Eliasi or Hazan?" was: "No response." Hatzel likewise responded: "No response."