Supermodel 'rededicates' life to Lubavitcher Rebbe's mission

Supermodel Naomi Campbell vows to rededicate her life to the Lubavitcher Rebbe's mission. 'I've learned so much from his wisdom.'

British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell honored the Lubavitcher Rebbe this week, writing in a social media post that she would ‘rededicate’ her life to his mission.

Campbell, 49, wrote on Instagram Sunday that she had learned from and been inspired by the late Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, despite never having met with him.

“Today, is the 25th anniversary of the passing of The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson,” Campbell wrote.

“An inspirational leader, scholar, and teacher, the Rebbe taught that we are all inherently good and we each have the potential to change the world for the better, one good deed at a time. I have personally learned so much from his wisdom and teachings, and while I never met him, I’ve visited his resting place in Queens to gain blessing and inspiration.”

Campbell added that she would be ‘rededicating’ her life to Rabbi Schneerson’s “mission of creating more light and goodness.”

“With so much discord and division across our society, the Rebbe's words are more relevant than ever, and we so desperately need to take them to heart and learn from his example to always see the good in others, even those with whom we may disagree. Today I rededicate myself to the Rebbe's life-long mission of creating more light and goodness, and making a better future for ourselves and all of humanity.

In 2010, Campbell announced that she had been studying Kabbalah, Jewish mysticism, for roughly a decade.

"I study Kabbalah because it takes me to a positive, calm place," she said, according to JTA.

"That’s what I use it for, and it helps me a lot. I’ve been in and out of Kabbalah since around 2000. It’s just something I have taken more seriously [recently]."

"I’ve been practicing. I don’t know if I’ve been pronouncing everything right," she said, "but I’ve been practicing."