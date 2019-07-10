Dershowitz takes aim at accuser: No rational person believes her

High-profile defense attorney and former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz pushed back against accusations from a woman claiming the attorney abused her as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Speaking with Galey Tzahal in an interview published Wednesday, Dershowitz blasted his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Dershowitz was part of the sex trafficking ring linked to disgraced New York financier and former Dershowitz client, Jeffrey Epstein.

During the interview, Dershowitz said Giuffre had a pattern of accusing high-profile figures, including then-President Bill Clinton, along with former Vice President Al Gore and Tipper Gore.

"I was a victim, I was falsely accused by a woman who claimed not only that she had sex with me – I never met her and I proved by my travel record I couldn’t have been at the place when she said so, and her lawyer admitted she was wrong in accusing me, but with woman also accused president Bill Clinton of being on Jeffrey Epstein's island – secret service records prove that he was never there; [she] accused former VP Al Gore and Mrs. Gore of being on the island – they were never there,” Dershowitz said.

"My accuser has absolutely no credibility and no rational person believes her. So I think the matter has been put to a rest. The former head of the FBI investigated the charges and came to the conclusion that there was no credibility. I have had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein – that's my wife. I’ve been a devoted husband I did nothing wrong, and I have no fear of any investigation, in fact I was the one who called for an FBI investigation of my, I reported the case to the US attorney’s office and the district attorney office, and I’m pleased now that the FBI will prove that I have never met his women."

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, is currently suing Dershowitz for defamation in the Southern District of New York.

Giuffre, who has pushed lawsuits against Dershowitz in the past, accuses him of defaming her in his previous rejections of claims she made against him.

In the past, and again in the new lawsuit, Giuffre alleges that had been forced into a sex trafficking ring run by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – a former client of Dershowitz. Giuffre claims that she and another young woman were ‘loaned out’ to Dershowitz by Epstein.

In her suit, Giuffre also accuses Dershowitz of continuing to serve as Epstein’s attorney.

Following a lengthy investigation into claims of statutory rape and sex trafficking, Epstein was charged with a massive, 53-page federal indictment in 2006.

As part of a plea bargain agreement, however, the original indictment was sealed, with Epstein pleading guilty to a single charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein was registered as a level three sex offender and was incarcerated for 13 months.

Earlier this month, Epstein was arrested on new sex trafficking charges, stemming from allegations involving underage girls from 2002 to 2005 at both his Palm Beach, Florida and Manhattan residences.

"I only know what I've read in the papers, and what I've heard and what has been alleged, but we must maintain a presumption of innocence for everybody no matter what party they're from, or what country they're in – the presumption of innocence must apply,” Dershowitz said of the latest allegations against Epstein.