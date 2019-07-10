Report: Mossad thwarted ISIS and Iran attacks abroad

Mossad and Military Intelligence Directorate have thwarted dozens of attacks planned by ISIS and Iran in dozens of countries.

The Mossad and the Military Intelligence Directorate have thwarted over the past three years dozens of attacks planned by the Islamic State (ISIS) and Iran in a long list of countries, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Israel transferred the information about the planned attacks to intelligence agencies in those countries, according to the report.

Information was sent to a total of 20 countries and 50 attacks were prevented, it said.

12 of these attacks were planned to be carried out on Turkish soil and were thwarted by the Mossad and the Military Intelligence Directorate. This took place during a period in which there was a serious crisis in official relations with the Turks, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even sharply criticized the State of Israel.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein criticized Erdogan following Tuesday’s report.

"It turns out that not only the citizens of Israel owe the Mossad a thank you. It would be interesting if the tyrant Erdogan would be kind enough to say thank you for saving the lives of his citizens. Spoiler: No," said Edelstein.

Israel and Turkey signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Erdogan has continued his verbal attacks on Israel even after the agreement was signed.