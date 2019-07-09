Poll: Likud, Blue and White tied at 30 seats

New poll shows neither right nor left blocs winning enough Knesset seats to form a government.

An election poll conducted by the Kantar Institute and published Tuesday evening on Kan 11 showed that if the elections were held today, the Likud and Blue and White parties would receive 30 Knesset seats each.

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party and the Joint Arab List would receive nine seats each.

United Torah Judaism would win eight seats, followed by Shas with seven seats and Labor with seven seats.

The Meretz party, headed by Nitzan Horowitz,would receive six seats, Ehud Barak's "Democratic Israel" would win five seats. a joint list of the Zehut and New Right parties would receive five seats, and the United Right faction would receive four seats.

According to the survey, the right-wing bloc, not including Yisrael Beyteinu, would receive 54 Knesset seats, while the left-wing Arab bloc would receive 57 seats.