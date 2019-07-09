PM visits Israel's F-35 squadron, warns Iran not to threaten Israel when the Jewish States has such advanced aircraft,

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Binyamin Netanyahu toured the Israel Ar Force's F-35 squadron Tuesday morning and held a security discussion with Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, Air Force Commander Major General Amikam Norkin and the Air Force Commanders' Forum at the Nevatim base.

"I am seeing all our weapons systems and our planes, and here behind me are the F-35, the Adir plane, Iran has recently threatened to destroy Israel, and it should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran as well as Syria."