EU 'urges' Iran to end enrichment and uphold nuclear deal

After Iran announces breach of nuclear deal limits on uranium enrichment, European Union urges Iran to end violations of nuclear deal.

The European Union on Tuesday called on Iran to cease its violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and halt its efforts to enrich uranium beyond the 3.67% cap imposed by the agreement.

“We continue to urge Iran not take further measures that undermine the nuclear deal to stop and to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the JCPOA, including the production of low-enriched uranium,” a European Union spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.

Iran is set to breach the cap on uranium enrichment later on Tuesday, after Tehran indicated it would reach 5% enrichment.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, claimed Iran’s enhanced uranium enrichment is not intended for a nuclear weapons program.

“Why do they globally sanction us about the nuclear issue when the world knows that we are not pursuing a weapon? In reality they are sanctioning us because of knowledge,” said Salami.

“Nuclear weapons have no place in Islam. Islam never approves of weapons of mass destruction,” he added.