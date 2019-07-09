Arab terrorist shot after throwing firebombs at Israeli police

Terrorist who attacked Israeli Border Police officers in Samaria shot and arrested immediately following attack.

An Arab terrorist operating in northern Samaria was shot by Israeli Border Police officers after he threw firebombs at Israeli forces next to an IDF court.

The attack occurred outside of an Israeli military court near the Palestinian Authority town of Salim, near Shechem [Nablus] in Samaria.

Immediately after the terrorist hurled the firebombs at the Israeli officers, the Border Police officers responded by opening fire, shooting the terrorist in his lower body. The terrorist was then arrested.

Following the attack, police cleared the area around the entrance of the military court and called in an Israel Police bomb squad to dispose of the firebombs.

The Palestinian Authority's WAFA media outlet claimed that the terrorist was in his 50s, and said he was evacuated to an Israeli hospital for treatment.