Ya'alon: 'Only Lapid supports rotation agreement'

Leaked recording reveals ongoing split within Blue and White party over Lapid's demands to share premiership with Gantz.

A recording publicized Monday night by News 12 shows continued disagreements between the leaders of the center-left Blue and White party.

In the recording, former Defense Minister MK Moshe Ya'alon can be heard criticizing the rotation agreement between Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz, who heads the list, and his number two, MK Yair Lapid.

According to the agreement, if the party heads the next government, Gantz will serve two and a half years as prime minister and Lapid will serve the last year and a half.

Ya'alon, number three on the Blue and White list, can be heard saying that the only one of the party's top four "founding" members who supports the rotation is Lapid.

"When the four of us met a few weeks ago, I stated my opinion. I can say that other than Yair Lapid, who is in favor of the rotation, no one supports it," Ya'alon can be heard saying.

Responding to the leak, Gantz said: "We have held discussions on this in the past. The Blue and White is a large party and it's okay that the wider leadership has held discussions."

"This is the path which brought us to 35 Knesset seats. Yair is serious, experienced, and he'll be a great prime minister, and we're continuing our partnership. I am the leader of Blue and White and we are partners."