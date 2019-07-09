Suspect arrested for murder of Israeli DJ

Authorities in Mexico have arrested a suspect they believe was responsible for the shooting death of two men, including a French-Israeli DJ, at a music festival in San Luis Potosi earlier this month.

Police said they had apprehended a man whom they identified as 29-year-old “Victor N.” in connection with the murder of 45-year-old French-Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan, who performed under the name “Perplex”.

Dahan and another man were fatally wounded when a gunman burst into a club in Mexico where a music festival was being held, and opened fire. Two other people suffered non-fatal wounds in the attack.

A native of France, Dahan had moved with his family to Israel when he was young, growing up in the Jewish state but later claiming residency in Stockholm.

He had been touring Latin America in recent weeks and was on the second day of three days of performances in Mexico.

Mexican media outlets report that the suspect, Victor N., has a criminal record and was convicted of murder two years ago. Police arrested Victor N. last week, though the formal report of his arrest only came Tuesday.