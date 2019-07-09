Bolton: We'll increase pressure on the Iranian regime

US National Security Adviser: Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran is working. We'll increase the pressure.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that the Trump administration would continue to pressure Iran until it abandons its nuclear program.

Speaking at the Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) annual summit in Washington, Bolton said that the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was "another major success in the Middle East.”

"I am here to tell you today President Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran is working," he added, noting that Iran's economy is collapsing under the weight of US sanctions.

"No regime that chants 'Death to America' or 'Death to Israel' will get a deal from this administration," stressed Bolton.

"We will increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East," he added.

Regarding a possible peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, Bolton said, "Any future peace agreement must account for Israel's need to protect its people from Syria, Iran and other regional threats.”

"Peace in the Middle East need not come at the expense of American moral courage or of Israeli security," he added.