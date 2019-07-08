Rabin's granddaughter: Netanyahu 'assassin' of Israeli democracy

Noa Rotman says Netanyahu government must be brought down as she launches campaign with Ehud Barak's new party.

Noa Rotman, the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of 'assassinating' Israel's democracy.

Rotman, a candidate for Ehud Barak's 'Democratic Israel' party, tweeted: "I am 42 years old. I am mother to Omer Alona and Amalia, am married to Eldad. Scriptwriter and creator. Lawyer. Zionist conflict. Liberal. And yes, even granddaughter. I am proud of my family.

She slammed Netanyahu and his government: "I sat on the fence and watched how the bastards are changing the system. How a criminal suspect holds the Israeli public hostage to save his skin and is ready to assassinate Israeli democracy in a live broadcast. How the health system collapses. How early childhood education is abandoned and untreated. How the envelop is burning and the farmers are collapsing."

"How public education combines more elements of religion than science. How whole populations are neglected. How we bore our leader with our problems. And above all and all the time, how he is inciting against us together. How did the discourse deteriorate?"

Rotman also claimed that "a wave of hatred swept through our beloved land. A state that arose from the ashes of the crematoria for the task of gathering the exiles, in a Zionist effort and at a tremendous price. Our basic set of values ​​are being sacrificed time after time, with a crude heart and narrow interests. We are not counted. Democracy is in danger. The Zionist enterprise is in danger. We are replacing the Netanyahu government. Come with us as we set off."