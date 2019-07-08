A delegation from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) arrived in Israel, despite the lack of diplomatic relations between Israel and Muslim Indonesia, and held a tour and meeting with senior officials of the Israeli Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan over the weekend.

Seven representatives came with the delegation, led by Naor Morag of the Information and Business Intelligence Unit of the Israeli Export Institute. The head of the delegation was Indonesian Trade Organization Vice President Mufti Hassan. The meeting between both parties was about exchanging knowledge and establishing trade relations in the diamond industry and they agreed to promote cooperation.

The head of the delegation was Mufti Hamka Hasan, Vice President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and responsible for the Middle East in the organization.

Israel Diamond Exchange Yoram Dvash and Mufti Hamka Hasan

The visit of the delegation that arrived from Indonesia to Israel was organized by the Export Institute and the Foreign Trade Administration of the Ministry of Economy. Naor Morag on behalf of the Export Institute and Yoav Sidel, the Singapore attaché on behalf of the Foreign Trade Administration, who accompanied the tour, which was attended by businessmen from Indonesia who were mainly interested in the fields of agriculture, medical, textile and of course diamonds. On behalf of the Israel Diamond Exchange, the tour was hosted by Yoram Dvash - President of the ISDE, ISDE CEO Eran Zini and other senior officials.

Yoram Dvash - president of the Israel Diamond Exchange, who hosted the delegation from Indonesia, said: "This visit is part of a very important trend of strengthening the ties of Muslim companies and businessmen with the State of Israel and with Israelis. There is no doubt that the strength of the Israeli Diamond Exchange is a source of interest for the diamond industry in every country, and is a strong motive for countries to trade with us. This visit joins a previous visit of the president of the Dubai Diamond Exchange to the Israeli Diamond exchange in Ramat Gan earlier this month, for the presidents of the World Diamond federation meeting. We will continue to work vigorously to deepen the business ties of the Israeli diamond exchange members with new markets including the Indonesian market is."