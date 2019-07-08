Pence: US will never compromise on Israel's security

US President Mike Pence addressed the opening plenary of the 2019 Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit Monday.

The Vice President quoted US President Donald Trump: "This administration will always stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and we will always stand strong for the State of Israel."

Addressing the administration's peace plan, Pence said: "A lasting peace can only be built on a foundation of truth. So we pray for the peace of Jerusalem, that those who love her will be secure. And even as we pray we will work for peace."

For peace to be lasting and to real it must be negotiated, but peace can only be negotiated with partners who are committed to peace. Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel, and the United States will never negotiate with terrorist Hamas," he declared.

"Last week, in pursuit of peace, there was a historic conference in Bahrain. After more than two years of painstaking efforts, the president's extraordinary Middle East peace team, led by Jared Kushner, unveiled a new vision of how the Palestinian people could be empowered to build a prosperous, vibrant, and peaceful society if they choose peace over war.

"I know the cynics out there say the president's dreams for peace are too big, that his hopes are too high. But it was none other than David Ben Gurion, Israel's first prime minister who said: "Anyone who doesn't believe in miracles around these parts isn't a realist." So we will keep dreaming and keep working for peace.

"Let me assure you, while any peace will undoubtedly require compromise, you can be confident of this: the United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel."