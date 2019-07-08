Hamas MP: Holocaust is a lie - but Hitler was right to hate Jews

Gaza lawmaker denies Holocaust, says Jews have been hated throughout history 'because of their crimes'.

A Gaza lawmaker and senior member of the Hamas terror organization denied the Holocaust in a recent appearance on Gaza television, adding that anti-Semitism and persecutions of Jews throughout history were the result of “their deeds and crimes”.

Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras called the Holocaust a “lie”, during an appearance on Al Aqsa TV, a Hamas mouthpiece, last month.

According to a recent report by the Middle East Research Institute (MEMRI) watchdog group which monitors incitement on Middle Eastern media outlets, on June 23rd, the Gaza lawmaker blamed anti-Semitism throughout history on the Jews themselves, accusing Jews of “crimes”.

"If we look back at history, we see that [the Jews] were abhorred in the time of Nebuchadnezzar. This is also true of the times of the Assyrians, the Romans, and the Prophet Muhammad. They betrayed him. They were treacherous against him, and he expelled them from the Arabian Peninsula. Even Hitler hated them, loathed them, and got rid of them. However, everything people say about massacres and Holocaust – these are all lies. Hitler may have hated them, but it was because of their deeds and crimes. Hitler was no less of a criminal than them."

Abu Ras has in the past used his sermons to spread conspiracy theories against Israel and Jews around the world.

On January 6th 2017, he claimed the Jewish people were “the filthiest nation” with “the worst moral values known to mankind”, accusing Jews of recruiting “AIDS-infected girls to fornicate with Muslim youths”.

In 2012, Abu Ras said “each and every catastrophe on the face of the Earth” could be linked to Jews.

“This is not open to debate. This is not a temporal thing, but goes back to days of yore. They concocted so many conspiracies and betrayed rulers and nations so many times that the people harbor hatred towards them. Throughout history – from Nebuchadnezzar until modern times... They slayed the prophets, and so on. Any catastrophe on the face of this Earth – the Jews must be behind it.”