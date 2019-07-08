Hamas: We eroded Israel's deterrence

Terrorist organization make clear they will never agree to the solutions presented by the US to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Hamas terrorist organization is claiming that in recent years it has been able to “erode Israeli deterrence on an ongoing basis.”

In a statement marking five years since Israel’s counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, the organization claimed that they are the ones who had the upper hand following the operation.

Hamas leaders added that they would never agree to the solutions presented by the United States in order to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

"The ‘Deal of the Century’, the American initiative to resolve the conflict, will not be implemented, and Hamas' position that rejects it will not change," the statement declared.

Hamas also conveyed a message to Israel and said, "The Israelis must realize that any provocation on their part will be met with a sharp response."