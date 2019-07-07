Abusive preschool teacher: I was a devil

Preschool teacher suspected of abusing toddlers admits to specific acts when confronted with footage of the abuse.

Carmel Mauda, the preschool teacher suspected of abusing toddlers in the home where she worked, initially denied an investigation into the allegations, Yediot Aharonot reported Sunday morning.

However, after being confronted by police investigators with photographs of the security videos documenting the abuse, she changed her version of the events.

"Here I had a black day," she said in response to one video and when the researchers showed her another video in which she appeared to hurt one of the children, she said: "On this day I was a devil."

Yesterday morning, Mauda's house was set on fire. apparently as the result of arson.

Police arrested an 18-year-old resident of Samaria on suspicion of involvement in arson, and will seek to extend his detention. The lawyer for the young man, attorney Roy Lang of the Public Defender's Office, said his client denied the allegations.