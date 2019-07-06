Attempted terror attack in Samaria

Terrorist attempts to ram police officer before escaping the scene.

An Arab terrorist attempted Saturday night to run over a police officer in Samaria.

The attempted terror attack occurred at Hatzofim Square, when a Palestinian Authority Arab driving towards the police checkpoint refused to obey police orders, instead continue to drive towards one of the officers in an attempt to ram him.

Attempting to end the attack, the officer fired his weapon, but the terrorist continued driving wildly and escaped the scene.

Israel Police and IDF forces are searching for the vehicle.

No one was injured.