Want an economic peace? Tell this to the Palestinians

The economic vision presented in Bahrain could be excellent if there is someone on the Palestinian side who would really like to adopt it.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon bring back Dan Diker to comment on the “Peace through Prosperity” proposals of the Trump Administration at the Bahrain conference.

Diker is the Director of the Program to Counter Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA).

He suggests that the Trump “Peace through Prosperity Plan” could benefit from the Israeli model experience.

Diker considers the $50 billion Trump economic plan to be “the opportunity of the Century” for the Middle East region. It would create an estimated one million jobs for Egyptians, Palestinians and Jordanians.

The plan offers a radical economic shift in the region according to Diker. Glenn Hubbard, Columbia University Graduate School of Business Dean and Bush Economic Adviser, called it a Middle East Marshall Plan as it emphasizes private business and not charity access to create jobs.