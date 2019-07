A scattered People recovering from two thousand years of exile and persecution are bound to have issues getting in the way of making aliyah.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about those specific collective emotional problems and issues that are present during recovery from the worst trauma ever to be perpetrated on a specific group of people that has spanned thousands of years.

The remedy can seem too much to endure and yet the only and best remedy is to live in Israel. The recovery then continues to unfold in a very special way for Jews who made it HOME.