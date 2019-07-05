PA cabinet head threatens to sue those involved in 'settlements'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Thursday that the PA would sue anyone involved in the Israeli “settlement” issue, whether they are diplomats, companies or “settlers”.

Shtayyeh’s remarks, which were quoted by the Xinhua news agency, came in response to the participation of US Ambassador in Israel David Friedman on Sunday in the inauguration of the ancient road used by pilgrims during the Second Temple period to bring sacrifices to the Temple, which angered PA officials.

"A few days ago, all of us saw an ambassador of a great country showing off the demolition of one of the Palestinian homes in Silwan south of Al-Aqsa Mosque to dig a tunnel to facilitate the settlers' movement," Shtayyeh said.

He added that "these actions had never happened in the world's history of diplomacy, which is completely condemned."

"We will sue all those who are involved in the Israeli settlement, no matter they are diplomats, companies or settlers," Shtayyeh vowed.

He slammed the US policies against Palestinian Arabs, saying, "The United States says it wants to help us economically and at the same time it cuts its aid and funds that go to hospitals and refugees in the Palestinian territories."

Shtayyeh reiterated the PA position which only accepts an end to the “Israeli occupation” and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital and the “right of return for the refugees.”

On Sunday, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat launched an unprecedented personal attack on Friedman as well as on US Middle East envoy Greenblatt for taking part in the inauguration ceremony, accusing them of promoting “racist colonial” interests.

He was particularly angry at Friedman, saying he is “not a US ambassador”, but rather, “an extremist Israeli settler”.

Erekat criticized them again on Monday, this time saying that they had inaugurated a “fake” project.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, also criticized the US officials’ presence at the ceremony, claiming the Pilgrims’ Road is a “myth”.