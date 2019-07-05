Trump: Our nation is stronger today than ever before

US President praises the military, urges young people to join armed forces in a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump praised the military and urged young people to join the armed forces on Thursday in a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC.

“Today, we come together as ONE NATION with this very special Salute to America. We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag—the brave men and women of the United States Military!” said Trump at the celebration which featured tanks on display and jets flying overhead.

“As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we ALL share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told—the story of America,” he added, speaking from a platform in front of the 97-year-old Lincoln Memorial.

“That same American spirit that emboldened our founders has kept us strong throughout our history. To this day, that spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot. It lives on in each and every one of YOU,” the President noted.

“Today, just as it did 243 years ago, the future of American Freedom rests on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it,” continued Trump.

“As long as we stay true to our cause—as long as we remember our great history—and as long as we never stop fighting for a better future—then there will be NOTHING that America cannot do.”

“Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now,” Trump said.

He recognized each branch of the military at the beginning of his speech: “The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, and, very soon, the Space Force.”

Trump concluded his speech by saying, “We will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us. The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud and the free. We are one people chasing one dream and one magnificent destiny.”