'Leaders like Khamenei who stand up to Trump must be supported'

Canadian Imam praises Iranian leadership for standing up to Trump's 'bullying.' 'These are the type of leaders that Allah wants to see.'

Canadian Shiite Imam Jaffer H. Jaffer said in a Friday sermon last week at the Masumeen Islamic Centre in Brampton, a suburb of Ontario, Canada, that it is the way of the Prophet's Household to stand up to humiliation and bullying like Iran and its leadership have been standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump's bullying, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that Trump has been a bully his entire life, and criticized him for withdrawing from the JCPOA for "egocentric" reasons.

Sheikh Jaffer said that he hopes the tensions between Iran and the U.S. will subside without loss of innocent life, and he prayed for more leaders like Supreme Leader Khamenei and Ayatollah Ali Sistani and for Allah to help the Houthi leaders in Yemen, who he praised for refusing to succumb to those who are more powerful than they are.

Sheikh Jaffer added: "These are the type of leaders that Allah wants to see … It is our responsibility to support them and to pray for them."

The sermon was streamed live on Masuemeen Islamic Centre's YouTube channel.