Air Force bombed weapons shipments to Gaza via Sinai

IAF has in recent months bombed several trucks with weapons on their way to Gaza from Sinai.

Palestinian Arab sources told the Arabic channel of i24NEWS that the Israeli air force has in recent months bombed several weapons trucks in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula that were en route to the Gaza strip, weapons destined for Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The first attack took place on November 10th 2018 and the last one in May of this year.

The shipments included mainly Iranian missiles. According to the sources, one of the trucks carried materials for the manufacturing of explosive devices. The shipment originated in Libya and was destined for Hamas.

As a result of these attacks, the Arab factions in Gaza have reduced the transfer of weapons from Sinai, understanding that Israel has managed to establish intelligence infrastructure from within the Bedouin tribes in Sinai.

The sources also revealed to the Arabic channel of i24NEWS that Egypt has expropriated large sums of money that were designated to be transferred through the tunnels.